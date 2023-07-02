Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.65.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
