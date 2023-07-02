Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 3.4 %

TUSK opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 53.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 177,250 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

