Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 250 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,226,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.