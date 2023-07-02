Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

