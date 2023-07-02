Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BBJP stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

