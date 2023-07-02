Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,122,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 139,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544 over the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

