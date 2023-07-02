Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

