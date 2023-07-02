Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

