Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 349.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 303,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 409,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272,515 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

