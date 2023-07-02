Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

