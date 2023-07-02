Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Amgen by 32.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

