MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

