MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,474,000 after buying an additional 403,762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

WBS opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.