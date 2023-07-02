MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,043 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

