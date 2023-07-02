MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

