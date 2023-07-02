MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,796 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $217.43 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

