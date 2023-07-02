MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,626 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after buying an additional 468,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

