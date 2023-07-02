MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

