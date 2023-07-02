MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,998 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

