MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $717,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

