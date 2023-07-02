MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Up 137.0% in June

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $705,154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $382,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

