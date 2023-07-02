MELD (MELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, MELD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $27.38 million and $1.99 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,784,952,927 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0154437 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,166,496.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

