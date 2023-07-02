Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is DnB Asset Management AS’s 4th Largest Position

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,142,124 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $465,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.