Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.