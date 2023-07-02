MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $19.11

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $19.11 or 0.00062410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.0250271 USD and is down -8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,610,198.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

