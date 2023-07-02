Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,566 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 3.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $118,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

MCHP stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

