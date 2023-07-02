Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

