Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,991 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.