Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $2.93 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

