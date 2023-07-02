Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $331,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

