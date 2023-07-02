Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,876,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

