Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes $721,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

