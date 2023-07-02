Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes $841,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.