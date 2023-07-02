Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mindset Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSSTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Mindset Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mindset Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma Inc develops and sells psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders in Canada. It focuses on developing MSP-1014, a psychedelic drug candidate. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

