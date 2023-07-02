MOBLAND Price Up 0% Over Last Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 0% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $93,660.50 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

