Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several equities analysts have commented on MBRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.