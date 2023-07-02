Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

