Monero Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $164.68 or 0.00538274 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $47.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,594.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00362575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00970821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00066286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00159543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,299,747 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

