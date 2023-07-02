MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.30.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 2.0 %

MDB stock opened at $410.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.