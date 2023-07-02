Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00018500 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $1.89 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,861,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,061,207 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

