Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 407,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

