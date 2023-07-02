Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Short Interest Update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 884,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVLA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Movella in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Movella in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 17,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVLA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVLA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 231,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,196. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Movella has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movella will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

