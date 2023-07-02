MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $42.65 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $42.65 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,345,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
MovieBloc Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.
