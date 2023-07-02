Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $97.04 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $97.04 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00368317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00961209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00546437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00066774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00159893 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

