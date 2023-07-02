Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Naspers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 33,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,519. Naspers has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

