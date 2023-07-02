Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $46,555.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.