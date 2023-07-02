National Bankshares Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSK. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.43.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.08 and a 12 month high of C$24.66.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9449204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

