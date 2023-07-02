Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

