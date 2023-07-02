NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58.74 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $58.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,341,457 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 927,341,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.46292319 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $72,054,414.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

