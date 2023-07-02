NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $74.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,341,457 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

